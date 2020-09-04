L Brands (NYSE:LB) Trading Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 3,583,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 9,209,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Specifically, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $303,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,395,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,112,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

