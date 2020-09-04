Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 8,175,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,322,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Specifically, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $298,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $88,242.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,250 shares of company stock worth $1,577,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 293.86, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $3,062,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Dropbox by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.