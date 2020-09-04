TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Up 16% on Insider Buying Activity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) shot up 16% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $2.83. 9,993,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,273% from the average session volume of 728,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Specifically, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 302,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $531,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,249.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 710,542 shares of company stock worth $1,303,611. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

