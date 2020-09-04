JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Trading 5.1% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.18. 371,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 319,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.32. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a positive return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.