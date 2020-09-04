Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $106.63 and last traded at $109.40. Approximately 974,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,276,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.35.

Specifically, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,052 shares of company stock valued at $48,120,855. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -145.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

