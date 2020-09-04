Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $275.01 and last traded at $281.17. 1,275,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,316,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.07.

Specifically, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,597.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $64,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $241,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,262 shares of company stock worth $19,156,067 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.59.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 84,246 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

