Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.77. 883,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,260,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

Specifically, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,587 shares in the company, valued at $227,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,927,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,359.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,195 shares of company stock worth $24,506,413 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

