Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 757,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 791,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Specifically, insider Peter Anevski sold 4,444 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $123,098.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,470,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,735,038.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $576,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,673,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,766,244 shares of company stock worth $48,157,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

