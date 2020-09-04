DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Down 5% After Insider Selling

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 1,040,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,492,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Specifically, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRRX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $334.96 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.90.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. Analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

