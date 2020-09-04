Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $93.51 and last traded at $94.52. 608,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 514,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.63.

Specifically, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $5,360,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,807.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,956 shares of company stock worth $39,494,648 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on QTWO. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 175,085 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 174,427 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.