International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Trading 5.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH)’s share price rose 5.8% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 1,203,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 539,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Specifically, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum purchased 1,042,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $1,459,081.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,418 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

