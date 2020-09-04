Newhold Investment Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 9th

Newhold Investment’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 9th. Newhold Investment had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHICU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Newhold Investment has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.05.

Newhold Investment Company Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

