Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Insider Serge Crasnianski Acquires 500,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Serge Crasnianski bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($326,669.28).

Serge Crasnianski also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 27th, Serge Crasnianski bought 1,545,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £772,500 ($1,009,408.08).

Shares of LON PHTM opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. Photo-Me International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $189.01 million and a P/E ratio of 166.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.31.

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported GBX 0.31 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX (6.49) (($0.08)). Equities research analysts forecast that Photo-Me International plc will post 1020.9999966 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHTM shares. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

