Zacks: Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.10 Million

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $400.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.20 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $421.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 943,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

