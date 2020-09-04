Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) Insider Graham Oldroyd Sells 5,000 Shares

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) insider Graham Oldroyd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total value of £14,200 ($18,554.82).

Graham Oldroyd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst alerts:

On Friday, August 28th, Graham Oldroyd sold 85 shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total value of £241.40 ($315.43).

On Tuesday, August 25th, Graham Oldroyd sold 5,000 shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total value of £14,200 ($18,554.82).

On Tuesday, August 18th, Graham Oldroyd sold 1 shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total value of GBX 284 ($3.71).

On Thursday, August 6th, Graham Oldroyd sold 200 shares of Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total value of £568 ($742.19).

LON:HAST opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.65. Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.12 ($4.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $109.07 million and a PE ratio of -32.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst’s payout ratio is presently -34.88%.

About Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to exploit global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders through a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio, which also offers access to specialist funds, including hedge and private equity.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.