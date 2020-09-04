Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce $81.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.30 million. Inseego posted sales of $62.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $302.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.09 million to $305.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $357.53 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $368.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million.

INSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Inseego from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $113,845.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,500.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $1,073,253. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inseego by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inseego by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

INSG stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.