$60.40 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post $60.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.60 million and the lowest is $60.19 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $69.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $245.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.80 million to $247.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $266.39 million, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $273.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 77.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 26.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 261,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

