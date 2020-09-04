Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Insider Lindsley Ruth Sells 15,706 Shares

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider Lindsley Ruth sold 15,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total value of £104,444.90 ($136,475.76).

ECM opened at GBX 672 ($8.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 682.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 620.03. Electrocomponents plc has a 1-year low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 731.20 ($9.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 746 ($9.75) to GBX 749 ($9.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 679.82 ($8.88).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.