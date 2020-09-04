Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $37.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $34.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $157.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $164.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $164.30 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $184.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RWT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

RWT opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $808.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 156,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 125.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

