Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Insider Ian Bull Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) insider Ian Bull purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £17,050 ($22,278.84).

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 349 ($4.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a 52 week low of GBX 235.50 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 327.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.71.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a GBX 5.56 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 526.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.71 ($3.67).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.