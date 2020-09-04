Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd (LON:RQIH) Insider Alan Quilter Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd (LON:RQIH) insider Alan Quilter sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £382,500 ($499,804.00).

Shares of RQIH stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.23. Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 105.28 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 216.56 ($2.83). The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.19. The company has a market cap of $349.09 million and a PE ratio of 7.61.

Get Randall & Quilter Investment alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.