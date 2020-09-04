Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Leo Quinn Purchases 226,127 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn purchased 226,127 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £499,740.67 ($652,999.70).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Leo Quinn acquired 58 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.29).

On Monday, June 8th, Leo Quinn sold 172,973 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £454,918.99 ($594,432.24).

Shares of BBY opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.99) on Friday. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 296.94 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Balfour Beatty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Balfour Beatty to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 308.75 ($4.03).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

