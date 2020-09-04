Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) Insider Avril Gallagher Purchases 107,704 Shares

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) insider Avril Gallagher acquired 107,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($23.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,903,129.68 ($2,486,776.01).

Shares of LON:ABBY opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,282.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,209.92. Abbey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,575.28 ($20.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Abbey Company Profile

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

