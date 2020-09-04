Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) Insider Avril Gallagher Purchases 107,704 Shares

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) insider Avril Gallagher acquired 107,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($23.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,903,129.68 ($2,486,776.01).
Shares of LON:ABBY opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,282.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,209.92. Abbey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,575.28 ($20.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Abbey Company Profile
