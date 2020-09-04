Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) Insider Avril Gallagher Purchases 107,704 Shares

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) insider Avril Gallagher acquired 107,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($23.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,903,129.68 ($2,486,776.01).

Shares of LON:ABBY opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,282.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,209.92. Abbey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,575.28 ($20.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Abbey Company Profile

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Newhold Investment Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 9th
Newhold Investment Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 9th
Photo-Me International plc Insider Serge Crasnianski Acquires 500,000 Shares
Photo-Me International plc Insider Serge Crasnianski Acquires 500,000 Shares
Zacks: Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.10 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.10 Million
Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC Insider Graham Oldroyd Sells 5,000 Shares
Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC Insider Graham Oldroyd Sells 5,000 Shares
Inseego Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.24 Million
Inseego Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.24 Million
$60.40 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc This Quarter
$60.40 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report