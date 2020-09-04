Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report sales of $46.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.70 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $44.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $187.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $188.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $194.40 million, with estimates ranging from $187.39 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGC. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

PGC opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $323.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

