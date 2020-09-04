Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,052 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,232% compared to the typical volume of 79 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

Get Verisign alerts:

Verisign stock opened at $207.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.85. Verisign has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.66.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total value of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,392 shares in the company, valued at $24,030,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,111 shares of company stock valued at $13,394,455. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.