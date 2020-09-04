Vuzix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 24,621 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,051% compared to the typical volume of 2,140 call options.

VUZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vuzix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vuzix by 100.0% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 263.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

