Wix.Com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 15,444 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 450% compared to the typical volume of 2,808 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $271.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 1.63. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $319.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.98.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.