Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Update

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 30th total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.36. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

