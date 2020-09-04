YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $4.24 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.40.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YRCW. BidaskClub upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on YRC Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

