Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of WTFC stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.
In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
