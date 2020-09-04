Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

