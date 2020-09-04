Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zion Oil & Gas stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Zion Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZN stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

