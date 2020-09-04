Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Short Interest Update

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several research firms have commented on WERN. UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

