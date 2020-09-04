X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 30th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. AXA purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,022,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 122.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 331,982 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 873,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 153,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 100,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $8.00 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.