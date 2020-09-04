X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 30th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. AXA purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,022,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 122.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 331,982 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 873,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 153,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 100,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $8.00 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Verisign
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Verisign
Vuzix Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Vuzix Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Wix.Com Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Wix.Com Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Wynn Resorts, Limited Short Interest Update
Wynn Resorts, Limited Short Interest Update
YRC Worldwide Inc Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
YRC Worldwide Inc Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Wintrust Financial Corp Short Interest Down 13.6% in August
Wintrust Financial Corp Short Interest Down 13.6% in August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report