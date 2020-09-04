Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Up 9.2% in August

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 16.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $23.63 on Friday. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

