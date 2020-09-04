Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.87. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,106.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,328.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.47, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,195.11 and its 200 day moving average is $958.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 118.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.