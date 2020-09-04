Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.87. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,328.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.47, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,195.11 and its 200 day moving average is $958.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 118.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
