Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franchise Group’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.29.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:FRG opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 2,644.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,922.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,750 in the last ninety days.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

