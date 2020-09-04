Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of IONS opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $67.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after buying an additional 362,734 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 337,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,690 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 180,487 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 169,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,314 shares of company stock worth $4,140,612 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franchise Group’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franchise Group’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by Analyst
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Omeros Co. Reduced by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Omeros Co. Reduced by Analyst
Wt Japan Multifactor Fund Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share
Wt Japan Multifactor Fund Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report