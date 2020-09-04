Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of IONS opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $67.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after buying an additional 362,734 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 337,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,690 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 180,487 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 169,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,314 shares of company stock worth $4,140,612 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

