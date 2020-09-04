Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now anticipates that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $184.10 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $198.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

