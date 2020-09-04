Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on IONS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $67.31.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,612. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after buying an additional 362,734 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 337,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 180,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.