Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Reduced by Analyst

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omeros in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omeros’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $590.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.66. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Omeros by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Omeros by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.