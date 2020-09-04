Wt Japan Multifactor Fund Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JAMF. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02).

Earnings History and Estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

