Piper Sandler Comments on Voya Financial Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voya Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

