S&P Global Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NYSE:SPGI)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.54.

Shares of SPGI opened at $353.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.22 and its 200 day moving average is $307.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Earnings History and Estimates for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Comments on Voya Financial Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on Voya Financial Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
S&P Global Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share
S&P Global Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share
Cormark Comments on Whitecap Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Cormark Comments on Whitecap Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
IBEX Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share
IBEX Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share
Christopher & Banks Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
Christopher & Banks Set to Announce Earnings on Friday
Tesla Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows
Tesla Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report