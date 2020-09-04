S&P Global Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.54.

Shares of SPGI opened at $353.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.22 and its 200 day moving average is $307.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

