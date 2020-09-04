Cormark Comments on Whitecap Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.30.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.36. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.90 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.21%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

