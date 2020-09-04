IBEX Ltd. (NASDAQ:IBEX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

IBEX Ltd. (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for IBEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $13.30 on Thursday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

