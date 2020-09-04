Christopher & Banks (CBKC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 11th.

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBKC opened at $0.17 on Friday. Christopher & Banks has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

