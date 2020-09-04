Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a coverage optimism score of 0.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Tesla’s score:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $196.80 to $331.60 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.58.

TSLA stock opened at $407.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.26. The stock has a market cap of $379.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.90, a PEG ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,454 shares of company stock worth $61,814,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

