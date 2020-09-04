AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.57

Media stories about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a media sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE:AZN opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

