Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 4.00

Press coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has trended very positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Netflix stock opened at $525.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.77.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,617 shares of company stock valued at $119,236,190. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

