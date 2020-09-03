Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 98,052 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

